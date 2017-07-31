Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu advances to second round at Citi Open

WASHINGTON — Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round at the Citi Open on Monday, defeating Italy's Camila Giorgi 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

The 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., ranked 163 in the world, needed 2 hours 2 minutes to beat the 73rd-ranked Giorgi.

Also Monday, Francoise Abanda of Montreal fell in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to fourth-seed Julia Gorges of Germany.

On the men's side, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil lost his first-round match against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.