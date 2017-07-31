Cubs acquire LHP Wilson, C Avila in trade with Tigers

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, bolstering their chance for another long playoff run.

The addition of Wilson gives manager Joe Maddon another late-inning option in front of All-Star closer Wade Davis. The World Series champions had been searching for backup catcher since they cut Miguel Montero a month ago, and Avila is having one of the best seasons of his career at the plate.

The Tigers received minor league infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes and a player to be named or cash consideration in Monday's trade. The 23-year-old Candelario was considered one of Chicago's top prospects, but he was blocked at the major league level by NL MVP Kris Bryant and first baseman Anthony Rizzo.