Gentry hits game-winner as Orioles beat Royals 2-1

BALTIMORE — Craig Gentry singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles cooled off the Kansas City Royals with a 2-1 victory Monday night.

Manny Machado had two hits and scored a run for the Orioles, who have won three straight.

Caleb Joseph got Baltimore going in the ninth with a one-out single off Joakim Soria (4-3). Ruben Tejada singled with two outs before Gentry hit a grounder up the middle that sent Joseph home from second base without a throw.

It was the second loss in 12 games for the Royals, who managed only five hits off three Baltimore pitchers.

Zach Britton (1-0) — the subject of many rumours before the non-waiver trade deadline ended on Monday afternoon — worked the ninth for the Orioles.

