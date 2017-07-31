Hawks waive centre Diamond Stone 3 weeks after trade

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have waived centre Diamond Stone, only three weeks he was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade.

The Hawks also acquired guard Jamal Crawford, who was waived after agreeing to a buyout of his contract, in the trade. The Hawks also obtained a top-three protected 2018 first-round draft pick and $1.3 million from the Clippers in the deal. The Hawks sent a 2019 second-round pick to Denver.