Manchester United signs Nemanja Matic from Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United signed midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea on Monday on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old Serb rejoins former manager Jose Mourinho after playing a key role when the Portuguese coach guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in the 2014-15 season.

"I am delighted to have joined Manchester United," Matic said. "To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

Neither English Premier League club gave financial details of the deal, which was reportedly for 40 million pounds ($52.8 million).

Matic established himself as a crucial player for Chelsea after rejoining the club in 2014 from Benfica.

However, Chelsea's signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco meant the Blues were willing to let Matic move on.

Matic is Mourinho's third major acquisition of the off-season , joining Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof as United seeks to win a first league title since the 2012-13 season.

"Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player," Mourinho said. "He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player."