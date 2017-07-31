Sports

NL West-leading Dodgers get Texas ace Yu Darvish

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Texas Rangers' Yu Darvish throws to against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning of a baseball game, in Arlington, Texas. As the hours tick down to baseball's trade deadline, three standout pitchers remain at the center of attention. Sonny Gray, Justin Verlander and Yu Darvish each have the potential to help a contending team down the stretch, and if any of them are traded Monday, July 31, 2017, it would certainly spice up what has been a fairly pedestrian stretch of deals so far. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have traded star pitcher Yu Darvish to the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers for three minor league players.

The 30-year-old Darvish is a four-time All-Star. He is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts this season as he comes back from Tommy John surgery.

Darvish is 0-5 with a 5.81 ERA over his last eight starts. He was tagged for a career-worst 10 runs in his last outing, and later revealed that he was tipping his pitches to the Marlins.

The Japanese star would have been free agent at end of the season, his sixth in Texas. He missed the entire 2015 season while recovering from elbow surgery.

Dodgers rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger tweeted a greeting to Darvish even before the deal was official.

The Dodgers have the best record in the majors while Texas has struggled below .500.

