No surprises in England squad for 4th test vs South Africa

England's Moeen Ali is lifted by his team mates after he scores a hat trick to get the wicket of South Africa's Morne Morkel to win the test match on the fifth day of the third test match between England and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, July 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON — England is keeping a virtually unchanged squad ahead of the fourth cricket test against South Africa at Old Trafford.

The 13-man squad was announced Monday after spinner Moeen Ali's late hat trick earned England a 239-run win at The Oval in the third test.

England, which leads the four-match series 2-1, retains Steven Finn as cover for injured seamer Mark Wood. Finn came in as cover after Wood was ruled out on the eve of the third test with a sore left heel.

The 29-year-old batsman Dawid Milan may get a second test appearance despite scores of 1 and 10 on debut at The Oval.

The fourth test starts Friday in Manchester.

England: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Liam Dawson, Steven Finn, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Tom Westley.

