Blue Jays trade righty reliever Joe Smith at deadline

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Francisco Liriano throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of their AL baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, July 29, 2017. The Toronto Blue Jays traded left-hander Liriano to Houston and right-handed reliever Joe Smith to Cleveland before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline on Monday, according to multiple media reportsTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays dealt right-handed reliever Joe Smith to Cleveland before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline on Monday, while multiple media reports say Toronto also deatraded lt left-hander Francisco Liriano to Houston.

The Jays acquired two prospects, second baseman Samad Taylor and left-handed pitcher Thomas Pannone, for Smith. The reports say Liriano was dealt for outfielder Nori Aoki and minor-league prospect Teoscar Hernandez.

Smith, an Ohio native, returns to Cleveland, where he was a big part of the team's bullpen from 2009-13. He signed as a free agent with Toronto in February and had a 3-0 record with a 3.28 earned-run average in 38 relief appearances with the Jays.

The Blue Jays acquired Liriano from Pittsburgh at last season's trade deadline. He had a 2-2 record in eight starts in Toronto's 2016 playoff drive with a 2.92 ERA and 52 strikeouts.

He came out of the bullpen to pick up the win in Toronto's 5-2, 11-inning win over Baltimore in the 2016 American League wild-card game. He made just one appearance after that in the post-season, allowing two earned runs over a third of an inning in the Blue Jays' 5-3 win over Texas in the A.L Division Series.

He had an up-and-down 2017 for the Blue Jays, posting a 6-5 record with a 5.88 ERA over 18 starts.

Liriano will add pitching depth to a Houston Astros team that had the best record in the American League (68-36) before Monday's games.

Aoki, a 35-year old native of Hyuga, Japan, batted .272 in 71 appearances with Houston this season.

