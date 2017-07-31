Blue Jays trade righty reliever Joe Smith at deadline

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays dealt right-handed reliever Joe Smith to Cleveland before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline on Monday, while multiple media reports say Toronto also deatraded lt left-hander Francisco Liriano to Houston.

The Jays acquired two prospects, second baseman Samad Taylor and left-handed pitcher Thomas Pannone, for Smith. The reports say Liriano was dealt for outfielder Nori Aoki and minor-league prospect Teoscar Hernandez.

Smith, an Ohio native, returns to Cleveland, where he was a big part of the team's bullpen from 2009-13. He signed as a free agent with Toronto in February and had a 3-0 record with a 3.28 earned-run average in 38 relief appearances with the Jays.

The Blue Jays acquired Liriano from Pittsburgh at last season's trade deadline. He had a 2-2 record in eight starts in Toronto's 2016 playoff drive with a 2.92 ERA and 52 strikeouts.

He came out of the bullpen to pick up the win in Toronto's 5-2, 11-inning win over Baltimore in the 2016 American League wild-card game. He made just one appearance after that in the post-season, allowing two earned runs over a third of an inning in the Blue Jays' 5-3 win over Texas in the A.L Division Series.

He had an up-and-down 2017 for the Blue Jays, posting a 6-5 record with a 5.88 ERA over 18 starts.

Liriano will add pitching depth to a Houston Astros team that had the best record in the American League (68-36) before Monday's games.