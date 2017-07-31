Sabres avoid arbitration by signing Beaulieu to 2-year deal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Newly acquired Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres announced the agreement on Monday, five days before both sides were scheduled to present their case before an NHL arbitrator. Beaulieu was a restricted free agent.
Buffalo gave up a third-round draft pick to acquire Beaulieu in a trade with Montreal on June 17 after the Canadiens were prepared to expose the player in the expansion draft.
The 24-year-old Beaulieu had a career-best four goals and 24 points in 74 games in his third full NHL season. Overall, he has seven goals and 53 assists in 225 career games.
Beaulieu is a puck-moving
