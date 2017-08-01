Appeals court won't review Mateen Cleaves sex assault case
A
A
Share via Email
FLINT, Mich. — An appeals court says it won't review a judge's decision to reinstate sexual assault charges against former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.
Three Michigan Court of Appeals judges denied Cleaves' request in an order dated Monday. The case is expected to return to court in Genesee County for trial.
Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman in April reinstated the case against 39-year-old Cleaves, who faces charges including unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015.
Cleaves, a Flint native, led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams.
Most Popular
-
Police ask for public's help after violent home invasion in Sackville
-
Contract coming to Halifax council lays foundation for electronic bus fare payment
-
Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling