Baseball Capsules

MIAMI — Washington lefty Gio Gonzalez lost his no-hit bid in the ninth inning when Dee Gordon led off with a clean single, and the Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 Monday night.

Gonzalez was pulled after Gordon hit a soft liner the opposite way to left- centre field. He threw 106 pitches.

Gonzalez (9-5), who grew up in nearby Hialeah, walked three, hit a batter and struck out five. He retired 14 in a row during one stretch.

Sean Doolittle relieved and got NL home run leader Giancarlo Stanton to ground into a double play. After Christian Yelich beat out an infield single, Marcell Ozuna popped out, giving Doolittle his fourth save since being acquired from Oakland and seventh this season.

Jose Urena (9-5) matched zeroes with Gonzalez until the sixth, when Bryce Harper's RBI single put the Nationals ahead. Urena allowed just three hits in eight innings.

YANKEES 7, TIGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge broke out of a slump with his 34th home run, regaining sole possession of the major league lead, and Chase Headley sparked New York past Detroit.

Luis Severino beat Michael Fulmer in a matchup of young All-Stars on the mound, though neither was at his best. Hours after acquiring Sonny Gray from Oakland at the trade deadline, Headley put the AL East leaders ahead to stay with a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning.

Todd Frazier followed with a two-run single, and Judge hit a solo shot in the fifth. Headley finished with three hits as New York won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Severino (8-4) needed a career-high 116 pitches to get through five innings.

Aroldis Chapman entered with the bases loaded in the ninth and got two outs for his 13th save.

Fulmer (10-9) gave up seven runs and seven hits over six-plus innings.

ORIOLES 2, ROYALS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Craig Gentry singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Baltimore cooled off surging Kansas City.

Manny Machado had two hits and scored a run for the Orioles, who have won three straight.

Caleb Joseph got Baltimore going in the ninth with a one-out single off Joakim Soria (4-3). Ruben Tejada singled with two outs before Gentry hit a grounder up the middle that sent Joseph home from second base without a throw.

It was the second loss in 12 games for the Royals, who managed only five hits off three Baltimore pitchers.

Zach Britton (1-0) — the subject of many rumours before the non-waiver trade deadline ended on Monday afternoon — worked the ninth for the Orioles.

RED SOX 6, INDIANS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Doug Fister took a shutout into the eighth inning and rookie Rafael Devers went 4 for 4 with an RBI to lead Boston.

Mookie Betts stopped his mini-slump by driving in three runs with two singles, and Eduardo Nunez added three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who won for the third time in nine games.

Bradley Zimmer hit a two-run homer for AL Central-leading Cleveland, which lost its second straight after a season-high nine-game winning streak.

Fister (1-5), claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on June 23, was pulled after giving up Zimmer's homer with two outs in the eighth. He allowed two runs and five hits, walking two and striking out five.

Brandon Workman got the final four outs.

Mike Clevinger (5-4) gave up five runs on seven hits in three innings.

PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco hit homers, Nick Pivetta threw six sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Monday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep.

Pivetta (4-6) gave up one run and three hits, striking out five.

Kurt Suzuki and Freddie Freeman went deep for Atlanta. Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (9-6) allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings.

The Phillies have won five in a row and are 10-6 since the All-Star break, but still own the worst record (39-64) in the majors.

MARINERS 6, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robinson Cano had a two-run single in the ninth and Seattle won at Texas hours after the Rangers traded pitcher Yu Darvish.

The Mariners trailed 4-0 after two innings before getting even against Cole Hamels, the remaining ace for Texas now that Darvish is with the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cano lined a ball over the head of right fielder Shin-Soo Choo, getting two runs home before he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double. The hit came right after pitching coach Doug Brocail was ejected for arguing a balk called against Alex Claudio (2-1) that put runners at second and third.

David Phelps (1-1) struck out five in 1 2/3 innings before Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

Rougned Odor and Carlos Gomez homered for the Rangers, who had five hits in the first two innings against Felix Hernandez and then one the rest of the game. They struck out 13 times against four pitchers.

WHITE SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Davidson singled in Leury Garcia with two outs in the ninth inning for his second game-ending hit in two days, and Chicago rallied to beat Toronto after losing top prospect Yoan Moncada to a right knee injury.

Adam Engel sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Roberto Osuna (3-2). Garcia then was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second.

After Tyler Saladino struck out swinging, Jose Abreu tied it at 6 with a single to right. Davidson followed with another base hit, and then was mobbed by his teammates as he ran around the infield.

The White Sox trailed 6-1 before they scored four times in the eighth, capped by consecutive homers for Davidson and Yolmer Sanchez. Davidson also hit a game-ending, two-run homer in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Cleveland.

ASTROS 14, RAYS 7

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Marisnick homered twice among his three hits and had a career-high five RBIs to help Houston coast past Tampa Bay.

The Rays cut the lead to one after a two-run homer by Corey Dickerson in the third inning before an RBI single by Tyler White made it 4-2 with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Marisnick's first shot — a three-run homer which bounced off the wall above the seats in left field — came next to push the lead to 7-2.

Two pitches later Derek Fisher, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, connected off Alex Cobb (9-7) on a home run to right field to make it 8-2.

Houston starter Charlie Morton (9-4) allowed a season-low two hits with two runs in six innings for his fourth win in five starts.