Golden State Warriors bring back fan favourite JaVale McGee
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors are keeping all three of their
The team made the announcement Tuesday but did not disclose details. McGee is a fan
McGee emerged as a reliable option off the bench in Steve Kerr's three-
In Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs, McGee scored a
Overall, he averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds playing 9.6 minutes in 77 games with 10 starts while shooting a career-best 65.2
