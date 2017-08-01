Injury news promising for Toronto FC ahead of weekend visit to D.C. United

TORONTO — There was some good news for Toronto FC on the injury front Tuesday with coach Greg Vanney confirming that wingback Oyvind Alseth's foot injury is not serious.

The 22-year-old Norwegian limped off early in Toronto's 4-0 win over New York City FC on Sunday after his foot made contact with an NYCFC player's cleats.

"It's a laceration/puncture wound," Vanney told reporters after practice. "The MRI was negative so he doesn't have any tendon damage or anything like that. It's just a matter of healing."

Vanney said Alseth would be evaluated in a week or so, once the swelling goes down and he can get his foot back into his shoe.

Alseth has been filling in for starter Steven Beitashour, who is recovering from pancreas surgery. Vanney can look to Raheem Edwards, Tsubasa Endoh, Marky Delgado or Nicolas Hasler to fill in at right wingback if needed,

Fellow wingback Justin Morrow also left the NYCFC game due to cramping, but Vanney said he's fine now.