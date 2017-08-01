Jets' Adams: 'die on field' comments simply about passion

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets rookie Jamal Adams says his comments about the football field being the 'perfect place to die' were simply about his passion for the game and he meant no disrespect to players and families dealing with effects of concussions.

Adams says Tuesday that his love for football is "indescribable' and that's the message he was trying to convey Monday during a question-and-answer session that included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

One of the approximately 150 Jets season-ticket holders asked the panel, which also included running back Matt Forte, about player health and safety. Adams, who never mentioned concussions or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, spoke about how much he and others enjoy the game.

"Literally, if I had a perfect place to die," Adams said, "I would die on the field ."

The comment drew sharp criticism from some fans, media and former players.

