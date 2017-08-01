Middle school named for Lombardi cancels football season
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The upcoming football season at a Green Bay middle school named for legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi has been
WLUK-TV reports that administrators at Lombardi Middle School have been advertising for coaches since last April and have not had a single application. Efforts by the high school coaching staff to help fill the positions have come up empty.
The school district's
Principal Jim Van Abel says in a letter to parents there will be opportunities for students to play with area club football teams.
Lombardi Middle School student Alex Coniff says he's happy that he can still play football, but was looking forward to suiting up for his school this season.
Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com
