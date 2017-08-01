Pacers resume overhaul; waive centre Kevin Seraphin
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have made another move in their
He averaged 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 49 games in his only season with Indiana.
Only six players and two starters remain from the Pacers' playoff roster.
Indiana began its rebuilding project in earnest after agreeing to trade four-time All-Star Paul George to Oklahoma on June 30. The Pacers lost two players in free agency, declined the team option on another and waived four sparingly used players.
