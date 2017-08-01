Ravens' Gillmore likely out for season with knee injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore will likely miss the 2017 season after undergoing knee surgery.

Gillmore tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during practice Friday when he landed awkwardly trying to catch a sideline pass. He spiked his helmet before limping to the locker room.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Gillmore probably will be out at least five months. But Harbaugh added: "We're going to be fine. We've got a lot of good players."

A 2014 third-round pick from Colorado State, Gillmore was bothered by a hamstring injury last year and played only seven games. He finished with eight catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-6, 266-pounder was anticipating extensive action this year after 2016 starter Dennis Pitta sustained a season-ending hip injury in June and Darren Waller was suspended a year for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

