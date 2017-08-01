Sabres hire ex-NHLer Komisarek as player development coach
A
A
Share via Email
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have hired former NHL
Komisarek becomes the latest addition to first-time head coach Phil Housley's staff.
The 35-year-old is from West Islip, New York, and played for three teams during an 11-year NHL career that ended after the 2013-14 season with the Carolina Hurricanes. Komisarek also played for Montreal and Toronto and finished with 14 goals and 67 assists for 81 points in 551 career games.
Komisarek also has ties to new Sabres general manager Jason Botterill. Though they were never teammates, both played college hockey at Michigan.
___
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Most Popular
-
Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff
-
Refugee family from Syria sleeping on floor with only blankets after Halifax apartment fire
-
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling