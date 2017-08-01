Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.24 million contract

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with standout forward Mikael Granlund on a three-year, $17.25 million contract.

The Wild announced the deal Tuesday with the restricted free agent, whose 69 points last season ranked tied for fourth in franchise history. The 25-year-old Granlund led the Wild in points, assists and multi-point games. He set career highs in nine statistical categories.

Granlund scored 17 points in a 12-game point streak from Jan. 12 through Feb. 4, the longest point streak in Wild history and tied for the second-longest point streak in the NHL last season.