Browns' Bryant motivated by season spent on sideline

BEREA, Ohio — Browns defensive end Desmond Bryant is savoring every snap.

After sitting out all last season with a serious chest injury, Bryant isn't taking a single moment on the field for granted. The 32-year-old Bryant tore his pectoral muscle while working out last summer and needed surgery.

He spent the entire year watching from the sideline as his teammates struggled to a 1-15 record. He says time away from the game has given him a greater appreciation.

He feels renewed and excited about playing under new defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams, whose aggressive style seems to suit Bryant.

Bryant recorded a team-high six sacks in 2015. He believes he can increase that number, especially playing on the same line as top overall pick Myles Garrett, a rookie he says is "a very gifted player."

This isn't the first comeback for Bryant, who had surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat in 2013.

