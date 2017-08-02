Hall of Famer Smith visits Browns' rookie Garrett at camp
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett had a special visitor at Browns training camp.
Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith, who has taken a keen interest in the NFL's top overall draft pick, stopped to watch practice on Wednesday and came away impressed by the 21-year-old Garrett.
Smith says Garrett is the perfect blend of speed, smarts and he expects him to have a major impact in his rookie season.
The league's career sacks leader with 200, Smith doesn't think it will take long for Garrett "to figure this game out." Garrett worked with Cleveland's starting
On one play, Garrett easily went around Thomas to sack Cody Kessler. Smith spoke with Garrett between drills, offering some of the tips that made him one of the game's best pass rushers.
