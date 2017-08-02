Hornets sign Paige, Mathiang to 2-way contract
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets have signed guard Marcus Paige and forward/
Financial terms of the deals were not announced Wednesday.
Both players are expected to play for Charlotte's G-League team in Greensboro, North Carolina. Because they signed the NBA's new "two-way contracts," the Hornets control their rights, preventing other teams from signing them from the G-League.
The 6-foot-1 Paige played at North Carolina and was drafted with the 55th overall pick in the 2016 draft.
The 6-10, 230-pound Mathiang played for the Hornets in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League, where he averaged 4.4 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Charlotte also signed forward Isaiah Hicks and guard T.J. Williams to the team's training camp roster.
