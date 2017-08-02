Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue

BOSTON — A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online.

The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has sparked criticism from many people who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble him.

A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo and not on Brady's actual measurements.

The museum invited Brady to "come by and sit in for a measurement session." The museum says getting it perfect is its top priority.

Museum officials haven't said if they've received a response.