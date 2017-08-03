Andreescu advances to quarter-finals at Citi Open with big upset; Raonic also through

WASHINGTON — Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu advanced to the women's quarter-finals at the Citi Open with a huge 6-2, 6-3 upset of second-seed Kristina Mladenovic on Thursday.

Andreescu, a 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., picked up her first win over a top-20 WTA player. Mladenovic is ranked 12th in the world.

Eugenie Bouchard failed to join Andreescu in the quarters. In a match between two former top-10 players with their recent form, Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 by Germany's Andrea Petkovic.

In men's action, third seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., beat Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Andreescu was opportunistic on her break point chances, converting five of eight. She saved five of the seven break points she faced.

Mladenovic was good on just 38 per cent of her first serves, and won 39 per cent of second-serve points as she hit into 10 double faults.

While Andreescu struggled slightly with her serve as well — successful on 54 per cent of her first serves — she won 69 per cent of second service points to make up for it.

The win capped a good day for Andreescu, who earlier was awarded a berth in the main draw of the Rogers Cup in Toronto after Maria Sharapova withdrew from the tournament.

Andreescu will take on Petkova in the quarter-finals. Petkovic advanced by converting six of her 11 break point opportunities, while saving break point seven of nine times.

Raonic fired 16 aces past Baghdatis and never faced break point while converting two of eight break opportunities.