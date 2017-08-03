Austria international Lazaro to join Hertha from Salzburg

SALZBURG, Austria — Salzburg midfielder Valentino Lazaro will join Hertha Berlin on loan for one season.

Salzburg says the Bundesliga side will buy the Austrian international, who is recovering from an ankle injury, as soon as he has played an undisclosed number of games.

Lazaro says he has mixed feelings "as I've been playing for Salzburg for so long ... but now I am happy that we found a good solution for all."

The 21-year-old midfielder came through the club's youth ranks and scored 15 goals in 121 matches since 2012 for Salzburg, which has won the domestic league and cup in each of the past four seasons.