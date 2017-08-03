Denmark beats Austria on penalties in Women's Euros semi

BREDA, Netherlands — Goalkeeper Stina Lykke Petersen saved two penalties in a shootout Thursday as Denmark beat Austria to reach the final of the Women's European Championship after a 0-0 draw in regulation.

Denmark had reached the European Championship semifinals on five previous occasions but never managed to get through to the final. After their 3-0 victory on penalties, the Danes will face the winner of the night's second semifinal, between the Netherlands and England.

Denmark was the more attacking of the two teams, but could find no way through Austria's trademark defensive formation.