Dominant India ends Day 1 of 2nd test at 344-3 vs. Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored centuries and shared an unbroken 211-run partnership for the fourth wicket as a dominant India ended Day 1 of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka on 344-3 Thursday.

Pujara was unbeaten on 128, hitting 10 boundaries and a six. Rahane was not out on 103 with 12 boundaries.

The pair came together in the second session when Sri Lanka grabbed two quick wickets and threatened lasting damage after India won the toss and chose to bat.