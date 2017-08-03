Eagles agree to 1-year contract with safety Corey Graham
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran safety Corey Graham.
The 32-year-old Graham spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills and played for Eagles defensive
He went to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player after the 2011 season.
Graham started 32 games the past two seasons. He had 82 tackles, one interception, one sack, and nine passes
