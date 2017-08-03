Granderson homers, Mets rally from 5 down to beat Rockies

DENVER — Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the New York Mets erased a five-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night.

Jay Bruce hit his 29th homer and Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits for the Mets, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Yoenis Cespedes added an RBI double and played solid defence in left field. Amed Rosario tripled for his second hit in his second game in the majors.

Rookie Chasen Bradford (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Chris Flexen to get his first career victory.

The Mets scored twice in the fourth and fifth before Cespedes doubled to the left field wall in the sixth to tie the game. Two batters later, Granderson connected on a fastball from Tyler Chatwood (6-12) to make it 8-5.

Chatwood didn't allow a baserunner through in the first three innings. His troubles began in the fourth, when he threw a cutter that skipped a few feet in front of the plate and hit umpire Kerwin Danley in the left wrist. Danley left the game, which was delayed by 13 minutes.

Making his second major league start, Flexen was pummeled for five runs in the third before he was removed with a blister on his right index finger.

Mark Reynolds got the Rockies started with an RBI single and Gerardo Parra followed with a two-run double. Cespedes saved another run by throwing out Parra at home on Trevor Story's single. Carlos Gonzalez followed with his first home run since June 20, a two-run shot to centre .

ARENADO HONORED

Nolan Arenado keeps all of his awards at his parents' home in Southern California.

Frankly, he doesn't have the room.

Arenado added to his collection of accolades Wednesday when he was named the National League Player of the Month for the second time in his career. He previously won it in September 2015.

The MVP candidate batted .389 with eight home runs and 30 RBI over 22 July games.

Arenado, a three-time All-Star, also has four Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers.

"Awards," Arenado said with a grin, "they don't get old."

TRANSACTION

Mets LHP Josh Edgin, who was designated for assignment prior to the non-waiver trade deadline, cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas assistant GM John Ricco said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: 3B David Wright (shoulder), who hasn't played in a game for more than a year, resumed "low-level baseball activity" in Port St. Lucie, Ricco said.

Rockies: Colorado manager Bud Black said RHP Greg Holland suffered a cut on his right index finger Tuesday in a "kitchen accident" and is considered day to day. . The debut of C Jonathan Lucroy (stomach illness), who was acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers on Sunday, was put on hold for a second straight game. . OF David Dahl (back spasms) is headed to the 7-day minor league disabled list.

UP NEXT

Mets: New York will conclude its 10-game road trip against the Rockies on Thursday. Rafael Montero (1-7, 5.56 ERA) earned a no-decision against Seattle in his last start, allowing five runs while walking a season-worst five in 4 2/3 innings. Montero had walked just one in each of his previous two starts.

Rockies: German Marquez (9-4, 4.08) has won his last four starts and has struck out 28 in his last three. Last time out, the 22-year-old Venezuelan allowed two runs and struck out 10 in seven innings against Washington.

