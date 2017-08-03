NBA board approves Pistons' downtown move

NEW YORK — The NBA's board of governors has approved the Detroit Pistons' relocation to downtown Detroit.

The league announced the approval Thursday.

The Pistons will begin playing next season at Little Caesars Arena, a new venue that will also house the Detroit Red Wings. The Pistons are moving there after 29 seasons playing their home games in the suburbs at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Detroit will now have all four of its major pro teams playing within a few blocks of each other. Comerica Park (Tigers) and Ford Field (Lions) are in the same area as Little Caesars Arena.