North Carolina teen wins Junior PGA with record score

ST. ALBANS, Mo. — Akshay Bhatia has won the Boys Junior PGA Championship and shattered a scoring record that had stood for 24 years.

Bhatia, a 15-year-old from Wake Forest, North Carolina, closed with a 5-under 67 on Thursday at The Country Club of St. Albans for a three-shot victory. He finished at 22-under 266, breaking by five shots the record Pat Perez set in 1993 at Pinehurst No. 4.

Bhatia already had set tournament records this week with a 61 in the second round, and by becoming the first player to break 200 through 54 holes.