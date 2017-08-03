Raiders get 2 key pieces of defence back in practice
NAPA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders
The two players were back in their customary positions with Oakland's starting
Both had been on the active/non-football injury list for undisclosed reasons and had been working out individually before joining the rest of the team on the field when the Raiders returned from their first day off of camp.
"It felt good being back out there," Edwards said. "Staying healthy is pretty big for me but I'm back so I'm ready to play."
Irvin and Edwards' on the field seemed to spark the rest of the
Baby steps, to be sure, but an encouraging sign for a
The Raiders were 26th in yardage allowed and were dead last with 25 sacks, leading coach Jack Del Rio and general manager Reggie McKenzie to orchestrate a slight overhaul in the
Defensive tackle Dan Williams was released while fellow lineman Stacy McGee signed with Washington. Linebacker Malcolm Smith was not brought back, either.
McKenzie added help through the draft and with a handful of free agent signings but the core of Oakland's
"We've got an
Keeping Edwards healthy is a must if Oakland wants to improve its pass rush.
Edwards has missed 16 games in his first two NFL seasons. He spent most of last season on injured reserve with a hip injury and also missed time with a neck injury during his rookie campaign.
The 35th overall pick in 2015, Edwards was hopeful of a clean and healthy start to training camp after an injury-free
"Not too frustrating," Edwards said. "I knew I wasn't going before I got here. I was just going with the process and doing what I needed to do to get back 100
Edwards only has two career sacks, both coming against Denver during his rookie season, but the Raiders hope he can be a key part of their pass rush. Edwards will line up mostly at defensive end but will slide inside on some passing downs in hopes of improving the interior pass rush.
"I'm a defensive lineman," Edwards said. "I don't pinpoint myself as one particular position. I feel like you put me wherever you want me to play and I can make it happen."
Notes: Amerson made a nice return on his interception before tight end Jared Cook stripped him of the ball and recovered it. Carr and wide receiver Amari Cooper hooked up for a long touchdown during the team scrimmage.