Rugby Canada fires head coach Mark Anscombe after World Cup qualifying loss
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Rugby Canada has fired Canadian men's coach Mark Anscombe.
The move comes after Canada stumbled in the first step of World Cup qualifying, losing 80-44 to the U.S. in a two-game aggregate series. Canada has another chance to qualifying, via a playoff with Uruguay early next year.
The loss to the U.S. prompted a review of the men's program.
In letting Anscombe go, Rugby Canada said it must "continue to drive a culture of excellence, commitment and discipline."
Anscombe was named coach in March 2016, succeeding Kieran Crowley.
Most Popular
-
A closer look at the eight developments left in limbo after Halifax council vote
-
So long, Erik the Red: Museum announces death of popular Halifax waterfront cat
-
‘The sky’s the limit:’ Calgary researcher developing new class of drugs
-
Kevin can't wait anymore: James' TV wife killed off, replaced with Leah Remini