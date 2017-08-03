Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore 6 Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 3 Houston 0
Texas 5 Seattle 1
National League
Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 2
Miami 7 Washington 0
Atlanta 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 10 Colorado 5
Interleague
Minnesota 5 San Diego 2
L.A. Angels 7, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 6, San Francisco 1
---
MLS
All-Star Game at Chicago
Real Madrid 1 MLS All-Stars 1
(Real Madrid wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
---
NFL pre-season
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 5-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 6-5) at Cleveland (Salazar 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-6) at Houston (McHugh 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 3-1) at Minnesota (Mejia 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gallardo 5-7) at Kansas City (Cahill 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
National League
St. Louis (Wacha 8-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 13-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-9), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Montero 1-7) at Colorado (Marquez 9-4), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 12-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-5), 7:35 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 5-1), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 2-2) at San Francisco (Blach 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
---