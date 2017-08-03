Sports

Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland at Boston, ppd.

Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 6 Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 3 Houston 0

Texas 5 Seattle 1

National League

Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 2

Miami 7 Washington 0

Atlanta 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 10 Colorado 5

Interleague

Minnesota 5 San Diego 2

L.A. Angels 7, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 1

---

MLS

All-Star Game at Chicago

Real Madrid 1 MLS All-Stars 1

(Real Madrid wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

---

NFL pre-season

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 5-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 6-5) at Cleveland (Salazar 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-6) at Houston (McHugh 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 3-1) at Minnesota (Mejia 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gallardo 5-7) at Kansas City (Cahill 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Wacha 8-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 13-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-9), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Montero 1-7) at Colorado (Marquez 9-4), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 12-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-5), 7:35 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 2-2) at San Francisco (Blach 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular