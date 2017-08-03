Sonny Bill Williams cleared to play in test vs Australia
DUBLIN — All Blacks
Williams was suspended for four matches after being sent off during the second test against the British and Irish Lions in July for a dangerous shoulder charge.
World Rugby initially ruled that Williams' game for Counties-Manukau province against North Harbour wouldn't count as the fourth and final match of the ban on Aug. 11.
Now World Rugby has accepted that it is a meaningful game and should count toward the suspension, freeing Williams up to feature in the Bledisloe Cup opener against Australia on Aug. 20.