Sonny Bill Williams cleared to play in test vs Australia

DUBLIN — All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams has been cleared to play against Australia on Aug. 19 after successfully challenging the terms of a ban from World Rugby.

Williams was suspended for four matches after being sent off during the second test against the British and Irish Lions in July for a dangerous shoulder charge.

World Rugby initially ruled that Williams' game for Counties-Manukau province against North Harbour wouldn't count as the fourth and final match of the ban on Aug. 11.