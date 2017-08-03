Tigers place Fulmer on disabled list with elbow injury

BALTIMORE — The Detroit Tigers have placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury.

Fulmer, the 2016 AL rookie of the year, had been dealing with elbow discomfort for years before it worsened during his last start.

An MRI revealed fluid around the elbow, but manager Brad Ausmus says there's no ligament damage.

The Tigers are describing the injury as right elbow ulnar neuritis.

Fulmer is 10-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 21 starts. Entering play Friday, he had accounted for more than one-fifth of Detroit's wins this year.

To fill out the roster, the Tigers selected the contract of right-hander Edward Mujica from Triple-A Toledo.