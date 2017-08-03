Time to get back to work, Arthur tells champion Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Mickey Arthur says winning the Champions Trophy as coach of the Pakistan team was the best three weeks in his cricketing career, but it's time to get back to work.

Pakistan, ranked eighth in the eight-team Champions Trophy, stunned the cricketing world as it thrashed defending champion India in the final in June.

Arthur described victory as a phenomenal achievement, and said "to go from absolute darkness to winning it ... is best three weeks of my cricketing career."