Treadwell says he has muscle strain from running, not fight

MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has a strained leg muscle that's been sidelining him this week.

Treadwell told reporters Thursday that he hurt himself running routes, not in the fight he got into on the field with safety Antone Exum during practice Monday. The Vikings had Tuesday off, and Treadwell has been held out since the break.

Treadwell dismissed the tussle with Exum as just part of training camp, a scrap between two competitive teammates. The fight was triggered when Treadwell caught a touchdown pass against Exum during a drill.

Left tackle Riley Reiff is still sidelined, the result of a back injury he suffered in the first full-team practice a week ago.

