Turkey appoints Lucescu as national team manager

ISTANBUL — Mircea Lucescu is the new manager of Turkey's national soccer team.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed late Wednesday that the Romanian accepted a two-year contract with the option for a one-year renewal, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Lucescu's appointment came weeks after the dismissal of Fatih Terim, who lost his job after he and his two sons-in-law were involved in a fight with a restaurant owner. In a statement, the TFF said that non-football related issues were harming both Terim and the federation.

Lucescu has previously won national championships at the head of Turkey's two most famous soccer clubs, Galatasaray and Besiktas.