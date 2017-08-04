Bills tackle Glenn sees specialist to evaluate foot injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Cordy Glenn missed his second straight practice because of a left foot injury. Coach Sean McDermott says it's too early to determine whether the player will require surgery.
McDermott provided the update before practice Friday, a day after Glenn
Glenn was held out of spring practices before being cleared for the start of training camp last week. He was practicing on a limited basis before missing his first session on Thursday.
McDermott didn't provide a timetable in saying he expects Glenn to return to practice sooner than later.
Glenn has been a starter since his rookie season in 2012, and last year became one of the league's top-paid tackles after signing a five-year, $65 million contract extension.
