Blue Jays option Joe Biagini to triple-A, place Miguel Montero on DL

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays optioned right-handed pitcher Joe Biagini to triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Biagini, who has split time as both a starter and reliever this season, is 3-8 with a 5.11 earned-run average in 37 games.

Catcher Miguel Montero was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain while fellow catcher Rafael Lopez had his contract selected from Buffalo. Reliever Danny Barnes was activated from the disabled list.

Montero exited Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox late after pulling up while making a throw to first base. He joined the Blue Jays in early July after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs.

Lopez is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and 45 runs-batted in for Buffalo.