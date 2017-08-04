Sports

Czech defender Mateju moves to EPL newcomer Brighton

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech club Viktoria Plzen says defender Ales Mateju has signed a three-year contract with English Premier League newcomer Brighton.

The 21-year-old Mateju joined Plzen in 2015. He played 35 league matches and 10 games in European competitions, scoring one goal.

Mateju says: "It's the top-tier English competition, it's impossible to reject it."

South coast club Brighton will play in the top flight for the first time in 34 years.

