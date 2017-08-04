FANTASY PLAYS: Rosario (and glut) for Mets; Odor improves
The MLB trade deadline passing puts baseball and your fantasy season in its home stretch. A few closer situations changed, a top prospect arrived and a logjam didn't get fixed.
CHEERS
Amed Rosario, NYM - Widely considered baseball's top prospect, Rosario finally got the call from the Mets, even though they weren't able to find a taker for Asdrubal Cabrera. Now that Rosario is in the bigs, what can you expect from him in fantasy? The easy answer is that Rosario profiles similarly to Francisco Lindor. Before you do backflips because you grabbed Rosario in your league, understand that Lindor is Rosario's potential. For the rest of this season, Rosario will have some speed bumps and be more of an 80
TEARS
Mets Logjam - Not only were the Mets unable to trade Cabrera, they couldn't find a deal for Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson, which keeps the team unable to call up Dominic Smith or play everyone consistently. Someone from Wilmer Flores, Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto, Bruce and Granderson has to sit each day — and that's before Smith's arrival. Hopefully for the Mets, and fantasy baseball fans, the team can make a trade in August with Bruce and/or Granderson passing through waivers. That would open things up and free time for Smith regularly. Smith isn't your prototypical power first baseman despite looking as though he should be one. Smith is more like Josh Bell, which is valuable, but keep expectations in check.
FEARS
Brandon Kintzler, WSH - Given the Nationals' success this season, and failures in the bullpen, the Kintzler trade raised the most interest in fantasy baseball. Kintzler was already racking up saves with the Twins, and now he's on a superior team. Before you go gaga over him, know that Kintzler won't cure the bullpen woes on his own, and may even add to them. Kintzler is fortunate to have a 2.78 ERA considering his 4.08 expected fielding independent pitching and awful 8.8 SOBB (strikeout percentage minus base on balls percentage). Kintzler has walked more batters than he's struck out over the last month, which isn't that hard when your strikeouts per nine innings is just 2.7. Is that someone you would consider a reliable closer? Additionally, the Nationals already bolstered their bullpen with Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson and Madson has been pitching quite well (1.83 ERA, 24.1 SOBB). The Nationals don't need Kintzler to be their closer, and even if he's given the chance, there is too much risk given his metrics. If you are a Kintzler owner and reaped the save rewards to date, sell high by selling now.
STREAMING PITCHERS
The Brewers bats have cooled of late, striking out plenty while also staying off the scoreboard more often. Be cautious when streaming from the Twins and Reds however, as Milwaukee's hitters could wake up and neither team has terrific streamers. The Padres seem to be a permanent fixture with streaming pitchers. The Reds and Dodgers face them next week. The White Sox have little talent left after the trade deadline and with injuries. Go ahead and fire up all of the Astros and Royals facing them.
This column was provided to The Associated Press by Jake Ciely of the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com
