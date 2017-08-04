Giants wideout Shepard on the mend after rolling left ankle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The left ankle that New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard rolled in a training camp practice earlier this week is on the mend.

Shepard walked into a post-practice media session Friday and said his ankle is feeling pretty good.

An MRI was negative and the final diagnosis was a rolled ankle and a bone bruise, Shepard said.

The second-year wide receiver who was the team's second-leading receiver as a rookie said he walked well on an underwater treadmill Friday. He had no timetable for getting back to practice.

Shepard was hurt Wednesday when he planted his foot running a short pass route and the grass gave a bit, rolling his ankle roughly 90 degrees.

The 23-year-old said he was initially worried because he felt the ankle pop and there was a good amount of pain.

"I didn't think it was going to be too good," Shepard said.

Shepard said that he has not taped his ankles since joining the Giants, saying that most taping loosens and does not protect the ankle. He said he might tape his ankles for a while when he returns.

Shepard said his mom was 'flipping out' when she read reports of his injury on social networks.

"I think it was a little over-exaggeration," Shepard said. "I saw something online that said I was coming off the field in tears. It was pretty amazing cause you guys (reporters) were two fields over and I had on a mirrored visor. That scared some people and definitely scared my mother."

A second-round draft pick from Oklahoma, Shepard had 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns last season playing mostly in the slot.

Tavarres King, who replaced Shepard with the starting unit, rolled his ankle on Thursday covering a punt. He also did not work out Friday.

