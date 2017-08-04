Sports

India declares on 622-9 in 2nd test vs. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal reacts to a delivery during their second cricket test match against India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored centuries and four other batsmen scored half-centuries as India declared its first innings on 622 for nine in the second test against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Pujara top scored with 133 while Rahane made 132.

Ravindra Jadeja (70 not out), Wriddhiman Saha (67), Lokesh Rahul (57) and Ravichandran Ashwin (54) also contributed well to India's score.

Rangana Herath took four wickets for 154 runs for Sri Lanka.

