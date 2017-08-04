Jets sign Devon Still, claim Bruce Ellington off waivers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed defensive lineman Devon Still, whose daughter's inspiring battle with cancer and subsequent remission made national headlines.

The Jets also claimed wide receiver Bruce Ellington off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Friday and signed defensive lineman Jeremy Faulk.

To make room on the roster, New York waived/injured defensive lineman Brandin Bryant and tight end Brian Parker, and placed defensive back Corey White on injured reserve.

Still spent his first three NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared in three games last year for Houston before a foot injury landed him on injured reserve.

Still and his daughter Leah, who's now 7, have served as a source of inspiration as she fought cancer in 2014 and 2015. Still says his daughter has been cancer-free for over two years.

