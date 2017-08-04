Joey Votto drives in a pair of runs, Reds beat Cardinals 3-2

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto drove home a pair of runs with a double and a single, and Asher Wojciechowski went five innings in his return to the rotation on Friday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds have won all five games against St. Louis at Great American Ball Park this season. They lead 8-3 in their season series.

Votto had a pair of RBI hits off Mike Leake (7-10), who fell to 0-5 in eight career starts against his former team. Billy Hamilton added a run-scoring single off Leake, who allowed eight hits in six innings.

Votto played in his fifth All-Star game and then went into a 5-for-39 slump that dropped his average to .295. He has hit safely in his last nine games, the longest active streak on the team.

Wojciechowski (2-1) started after making six relief appearances in July, taking the place of the injured Scott Feldman. Wojciechowski allowed only three hits, including Leake's RBI infield single.

Michael Lorenzen gave up Carson Kelly's RBI single in the eighth, and the Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs. Randal Grichuk took a called third strike to end the threat.

Raisel Iglesias gave up a single and a walk in the ninth before finishing his 19th save in 20 chances. Cincinnati is only 6-15 since the All-Star break.

The Cardinals are 1-3 on the start of a three-city trip to Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Kansas City. They've lost their last two games by a run, slipping to 17-22 in such close finishes. Only Philadelphia has lost more one-run games in the majors.

SWAP

The Reds acquired minor league outfielder Randy Ventura from the Braves in exchange for international bonus pool space.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina was out of the lineup a day after getting hit in the head by a bat and in the shoulder by a foul tip. Manager Mike Matheny said he was OK, just getting a day of rest. Molina pinch-hit in the ninth and grounded out.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani had an MRI that detected tendinitis in his pitching elbow, another setback in his long rehabilitation. DeSclafani developed a sore elbow during spring training and hasn't pitched in a game.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Lance Lynn (9-6) has won his last three starts. He went 3-1 with a 1.47 ERA in six July starts. He's 9-4 career against the Reds.

Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4) is 1-3 in his last four starts. The rookie hasn't faced the Cardinals.

