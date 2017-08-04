Kohlschreiber beats Fognini to reach Generali Open final

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Philipp Kohlschreiber reached his second ATP tour final of the season by beating second-seeded Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-3 at the Generali Open on Friday.

Eyeing his eighth career title, the German will play either Austrian wild card Sebastian Ofner or Paolo Sousa of Portugal. Kohlschreiber lost his previous final this year, against Borna Coric in Marrakech, Morocco.

Fognini missed out on his second final in as many weeks after winning his fifth career title in Gstaad, Switzerland, last week.