Lakers sign G League MVP Vander Blue

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Vander Blue, the G League's most valuable player last season.

Blue averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Lakers' Las Vegas Summer League team, which won the title recently.

The 6-foot-5 guard played last season for the South Bay Lakers of the G League, averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals. He became the team's career leader in points, field goals made and free throws made during four seasons with them.