Maxiell signs contract to retire as member of Pistons

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have signed Jason Maxiell to a contract, allowing him to retire as a member of the organization.

The team announced the move Friday. Maxiell spent eight seasons with the Pistons and was part of three runs to the Eastern Conference finals.

Detroit general manager Jeff Bower said Maxiell and his representatives reached out to the Pistons about his desire to sign one last contract with the team before retiring.

Maxiell was drafted by the Pistons in 2005, and after his eight seasons with them, he joined Orlando and Charlotte before signing overseas.

